Donna Bosket has three grandchildren, but only two were with her for the night.
“He’s ten, and the other one’s seven,” she said, sitting in her car in front of Toys for LO, off Main Street, at 7 p.m. sharp Tuesday. One of her grandchildren popped into the car after giving a list of school supplies to Joshua Lopez, owner of Toys From LO and one of the forces behind the filled-backpack giveaway at his store.
Josh Pagan of Pagan's Barbershop — the only other Hispanic business owner in Lockport, according to Lopez — was also there to give back to the community that nurtured him.
“He’s doing a good thing for the community,” Bosket said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t care, but there’s a lot of people out there who really need this stuff.”
Lopez is a Lockportian who turned it around 180 degrees for himself. He went from dealing drugs and going to prison, to opening his own business and giving back to the very people who, he said, he had once hurt with his destructive behavior.
At Toys for LO, parents and grandparents with three, four and five kids approached a table, lists in hand indicating what the students would need for the coming school year. Lopez and Pagan were more than happy to help.
Facebook was a big promoter of the giveaway. Lopez said he worked on social media day and night to get out the word and people came in off the streets to help.
“For the supplies, people would just bring in bags and boxes, expensive calculators. We have backpacks that are $25 apiece,” he said. “We’re at least going to make 150 people happy.”
Colleen Barone, grandmother of a handful of school-aged children, turned out to the giveaway for them and walked away touched.
“This is wonderful because it’s tough for my kids and it’s nice, it’s fun for them actually. All the giveaways they’ve been doing, this is the first one for me,” she said. “And it’s nice, it helps a lot.”
“Good old Facebook,” observed mom Corinne Gardner. “They’re K-6 and it says they’re supposed to get supplies at school, but I don’t know. They can’t bring stuff home anyways, so they need (supplies) for when they’re at home during the week.”
In a half hour, Lopez and Pagan gave away about 30 filled backpacks and they were prepared to stay until the last one was claimed.
“You support your small businesses, then they’ll support the community and the community will prosper,” Lopez said. “We did this for the kids.”
