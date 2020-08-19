Two local business operators are collecting donated backpacks and school supplies for children in need.
Joshua Lõpez Sr., the owner of Toys From LO, and Josh Pagan, owner of Pagan’s Barber Shop, started collecting supplies earlier this week. Their plan is to distribute filled backpacks on Sept. 1 at Toys From LO, 32 Main St.
Lõpez said he is giving back to the community that he once wreaked havoc in.
“It’s basically my way of saying, ‘I take responsibility for what I did to to destroy the community, and now I got to be the voice and the one to help change it,’ or at least show the same kids that I was teaching the drug life to — I can show them — that it was wrong,” he said.
Lõpez is a 42 year-old, two-time prison inmate who grew up in the projects without a father, has seven children including some who’ve grown up and gone to college, and traded the street life to be a responsible business owner. He said there was no point in that change that didn’t include helping the community and giving back.
“Being successful didn’t have anything to do with it. Even when I was not doing financially well, I was still trying to give back to the community, because without them, I wouldn’t be here,” Lõpez said. “So, if I have one dollar, they have 50 cents of it. So, I try to give back.”
Lõpez knows Lockport City School District will be supplying K-6 students but he says that's immaterial. Older students still need supplies, and this giveaway isn't limited to Lockport students.
“Anybody can come, (from) Wilson, Newfane, anybody. If anybody needs supplies, anybody is welcome,” he said.
Except those who don't need supplies, Lõpez hastened to add.
“This is for people who literally have no money, they can’t afford it, they have three or four kids, they need backpacks filled and it takes $50 to $60 just to fill it," he said. "I want to do it for the people who need it. Not want it, need it.”
The giveaway is set to begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 on the sidewalk in front of Toys From LO.
