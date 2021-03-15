ALBANY — A former health adviser to embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo told sexual harassment investigators Monday the state's chief executive boasted about the size of his hands to members of his staff, the woman's lawyer reported.
Debra Katz, a lawyer based in Washington, D.C. , said her client, Charlotte Bennett, made the new accusation when she was interviewed for four hours by an investigative team created by state Attorney General Letitia James.
"One piece of new information that came to light today was the governor’s preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff," Katz said.
Bennett told the New York Times two weeks ago the 63-year-old Cuomo, the divorced father of three adult daughters, asked her about intimate details of her private life, questioned whether she had ever considered having a relationship with an older man and noted he was interested in having relationships with women in their 20s.
Over the past three months, six women have alleged they were sexually harassed by Cuomo, including one who has maintained he she was groped inside the state-owned Executive Mansion after the governor allegedly invited her there to help him technical difficulties he was having with his cell phone.
Cuomo maintains he has never touched women inappropriately, saying he believes his friendly behavior has been misinterpreted by those making the allegations.
While his office did not respond to a request or comment on Katz's statement, Cuomo offered a blanket denial Friday for all sexual harassment charges brought against him.
"I did not do what has been alleged. Period," he stated. "I won't speculate on people's possible motives. There are often many motivations for making an allegation."
Bennett has since resigned from Cuomo's staff. But the woman who has indicated she was groped by Cuomo at the governor's state-owned residence is still employed by his administration.
Katz said she is confident Bennett's allegations concerning Cuomo will be substantiated "as well as the failure of his senior staff to meet their mandatory reporting requirements under the very laws he signed.."
Bennett, the lawyer said, also described the "sexually hostile work environment the Governor fostered in both his Manhattan and Albany offices and his deliberate effort to create rivalries and tension among female staffers on whom he bestowed attention."
Katz said Bennett provided the state investigators with more than 120 pages of "contemporaneous records, as well as other examples of documentary evidence."
The attorney general's office has launched a web site as a portal for collecting evidence and tips in the Cuomo probe. Those with information relevant to the inquiry may forward it to: independent.investigations@ag.ny.us
Telephone tips can also be relayed by calling 212-225-3100 or texting to 518-545-0870.
Over the past week, 15 Democratic members of New York's congressional delegation have urged Cuomo to resign. In addition, more than half of New York's 213 state lawmakers have urged Cuomo to resign following the allegations of sexual harassment and the release of a scathing report by the attorney general focusing on an undercount of COVID-19 deaths of nursing home patients during the pandemic.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has deflected demands that he join the push for Cuomo's resignation or impeachment by instead authorizing what is expected to be an intensive investigation into a wide range of allegations that go beyond the harassment claims. Heastie is the leader of the 107 Democrats in the 150-seat Assembly. Many of the most progressive Democrats in his conference have joined in calling for Cuomo's ouster, though moderates have lined up behind the investigation option.
Republicans in both houses have been leading the charge against Cuomo, arguing he is too distracted and encumbered by investigations to be an effective leader.
At the White House on Monday, President Joe Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, said her boss finds the allegations against Cuomo "troubling, hard to read."
Among the latest allegations against Cuomo is that Larry Schwartz, a businessman and political supporter, urged at least two county Democratic leaders to be supportive of the governor during phone conversations. Cuomo enlisted Schwartz to oversee the vaccine effort in New York, though Schwartz is not subject to the Public Officers Law.
Cuomo's counsel, Elizabeth Garvey, defended Schwartz on Monday, insisting the phone calls included no conversations about vaccine allotments.
"Any suggestion that Larry acted in any way unethically or in any way other than in the best interest of the New Yorkers that he selflessly served is patently false," Garvey said in a statement released by Cuomo's office.
