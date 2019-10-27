A former altar boy alleges a now deceased priest, Father William G. Ward, abused him repeatedly in the late '60s and early '70s in a lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
The plaintiff, who did not disclose his name in the suit, said the abuse took place in the now closed St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church and in the Prince of Peace Catholic School, now the Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls.
Attorney Paul Barr said he believed Ward made the plaintiff an altar boy in 1966 in order to sexually abuse him. The boy was 12 or 13 years old at the time, according to the suit.
The abuse occurred weekly in the sacristy — a dressing room for Catholic priests — before and after mass, Barr said.
"He progressed from horse-play, kind of wrestling, kind of normalizing the behavior, and then began to sexually abuse him," Barr said.
Ward also repeatedly threatened the plaintiff not to come forward with the abuse allegations, according to Barr, who said his client did not discuss the specifics of Ward's threats.
The abuse continued until 1971, when the plaintiff stopped serving as an altar boy.
"When he got to high school, he was able to get away from the priest," Barr said. "He got older and made a more conscious effort to avoid this priest.”
Barr said the plaintiff was not interested in discussing the suit with the media, saying he had never discussed the abuse with anyone else.
The suit states the plaintiff suffered "emotional distress, psychological injuries" and "loss of spirituality" because of the abuse.
"It’s devastating. It’s traumatic and humiliating," Barr said.
The plaintiff is suing the diocese of Buffalo, Niagara Falls Catholic High School, Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls and St. John de LaSalle Roman Catholic Church, which merged with St. Charles in 2008. He alleges the diocese "covered up acts of abuse by Fr. Ward and concealed facts concerning his sexual misconduct from plaintiff and his family."
Diocese spokeswoman Kathy Spangler said: "The litigation process is underway and the Diocese respects that process and will respond accordingly."
Spangler also pointed out the diocese has adopted new policies intended to protect young people and adults from sexual abuse.
In March 2018, the diocese included Ward on its list of priests who had credibly been accused of sexual abuse. Ward, who served at various parishes and Catholic schools in the region from 1951 to 1998, died in 2008, according to the diocese.
According to a report from the Anderson & Associates, a St. Paul, Minn. law firm that has handled dozens of recent sexual abuse suits, Ward served at Prince of Peace from 1968 to 1970 and at St. Charles from 1971 to 1978. Asked about the disparate timelines, Barr said St. Charles was a "small parish" that often "shared priests."
Ward retired in 1998, after serving 17 years consecutively at Our Lady of Fatima in Elba.
The suit claims Ward "victimized many children."
