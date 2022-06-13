Former deputy fills Pendleton seat

Scott Lombardo is the newest Pendleton Town Board member. Pendleton, former head of the Niagara County Drug Task Force and longtime captain of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, has been working as a security officer job since retirement.
The time was right to get out of law enforcement for Lombardo. He said that new laws on bail and the discovery process left a bitter taste in his mouth. He said that often he and his crew would take guns and drugs from suspects’ homes and have to leave their owners free and clear, often facing the very people who’d turned them in. It was time for him to leave, he said, and he doesn’t regret the decision.
What Lombardo had not guessed about retirement was the way things could get so boring. He said within months of leaving law enforcement, he found himself itching for something to do, so he decided to take a part-time position with Vista Security Group. He’s been working for about nine-months.
But that was not enough either. While Lombardo dealt with cabin-fever, Councilman of Pendleton Justin Graham was also going through a transition, one that would eventually result in him leaving public life. Lombardo heard through the grapevine that Graham had left his seat and decided that he might be suited for the position.
“I moved here during the second half of first grade,” Lombardo said after he’d been appointed. “I’d say I’ve been a Pendleton resident for 45-years.”
Lombardo’s appointment came at the end of the Pendleton’s Town Board meeting Monday with Supervisor Joel Maerten announcing that at the next meeting Lombardo would be up on the dais with the rest of the Council.
“Scott Lombardo, maybe quickly stand and wave to your constituents,” Maerten said. “Welcome to the Board.”
Maerten said that Lombardo is filling the vacant seat with Graham’s departure, but a special election will be held in November to determine who the voters want to hold the position for the remainder of Graham’s term. Councilmen on the Pendleton board have four-year terms and Lombardo, should he decide to run, will compete against all challengers gunning to serve out the rest of Graham’s remaining three-years.
For his part, Lombardo said he was happy to serve and didn’t think he’d be bored.
Former Pendelton Councilman Justin Graham could not be reached for comment as of this article’s submittal.
