FILE - In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. A former aide to Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 saying he made inappropriate comments about her appearance. Lindsey Boylan, 36, worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018, serving first as executive vice president of Empire State Development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)