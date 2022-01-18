Former Fire Chief Pat Brady was given an official walk-off into retirement, Tuesday, the first one having been delayed by an infection of COVID-19, the Omicron variant, leaving him relatively untouched, but also very contagious after Dec. 30, 2021, his official last date of employment.
Brady gave many hugs and handshakes to the men and women of his former department within the docks of the fire-trucks – which were all flashing their lights – as the LFD thanked its Chief of seven years.
Brady said, later, that, “Retirement is a very personal thing and when you reach your time, and we all reach our time, and you know you’ve reached your time, it’s time to go.
“I reached my time and I knew it was time for me to go.”
In the relatively short amount of time in Brady’s career as chief, he saw a lot of change in the department and predicted that more was coming. Brady was the last hire of then-Fire Chief Tom Daro, who retired in 1993.
“I got the opportunity to work with a lot of really good people,” Brady said. “Walking into the chief’s office when I did, we were in a huge transition from 40-years of running an ambulance service to not running one."
Brady said the department had gone through a huge layoff resulting from the elimination of the ambulances, which came about just as the last chief – Fire Chief Thomas J. Passuite – who he’d served under for most of his then-career of 21-years, was retiring.
“I was a firefighter,” Brady said. “He (Passuite) promoted me to Lieutenant. He promoted me – well, he and the Fire Board – promoted me to Training Captain. I was Training Captain for almost four years.”
When Brady was approached for the job as Chief, he said, it was no sure thing. Not only was this the first time a Captain was being considered for the position, there were also personal reasons to consider.
“The Fire Board at the time decided they were going to promote me and to say I was shocked on that day would be an understatement,” Brady said. “I wasn’t sure. I kind of got talked into it, not that I didn’t want to, …(but) it worked out.
“I thought I was in the right place at the right time. My fellow firefighters, many of them said keep the job. That had a lot to do with it.”
Brady said he was blessed to have come into the Lockport Fire Department when he did, because there were a lot of firefighters there who could work with him and guide him, and tell him what he was doing wrong.
“I didn’t have close family that was associated with the fire service,” Brady said. “I had the need to find a very good job and as a young man, my wife and I had a child early and I happened to be looking for a job. I was working three jobs, she was working two. We already owned our first home and we wanted to better ourselves.”
Brady said he saw a newspaper ad in the US&J, about two inches high, in 1992 and thought he'd give it a shot
“I went and took taking the test to get this job, wound up scoring number one and I got hired in mid ’93 and never looked back,” he said. “It was singularly one of the greatest things in my life.”
Today, Wednesday, Jan. 19, one of Brady’s grandchild will be one-years old and, he said, he’ll want to spend time with his family – parents, children. As a kid he played second-base and centerfield in Pendleton, and attended Niagara County Community College, but never finished. Life got in the way, he said. Bad choices by a young man.
“I don’t regret where I wound up in life,” he said. “I plan to go back doing work on something. What it is? Everyone’s asked me for the last three months, and my answer has been, ‘I honestly don’t know yet.’ … I’ve had a couple job offers for fire related, but I don’t know. I want to feel it out a little bit, find out where I want to be in my life before I make a decision going forward.”
