Kathleen Jackson, a North Tonawanda woman who was a "foster parent of the year" in 2018, admitted Tuesday to striking a foster child last November.
Jackson was accused of striking a 2-year-old boy repeatedly in the "buttocks and leg area," causing bruising and pain, according to a criminal complaint filed by two North Tonawanda police detectives.
Detectives began to investigate Jackson when Niagara County Child Protective Services received a report on Nov. 30 indicating the boy experienced pain during a visitation session with his biological parents. The investigation resulted in Jackson's arrest Dec. 19 on charges of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday in Niagara County Court to a reduced count of attempted second-degree assault. She could receive up to four years in state prison when she returns before Judge Sara Sheldon for sentencing Oct. 8.
However, Sheldon said that if the probation department's pre-sentencing report on Jackson is favorable, she would likely place Jackson on interim probation, according to Sheldon's court clerk.
The victim — along with his 5-year-old stepbrother and 1-year-old brother — was placed in Jackson's Wheatfield Street home after CPS determined conditions were not safe or suitable in their parents' one-bedroom apartment in Niagara Falls, according to WGRZ.
The parents told the TV news station that their 5-year-old had an untreated burn on his wrist, and the 2-year-old boy had knuckle marks on his ribs.
"He complained that his back hurt, and he had diaper cream from high up on his back all the way down to his ankles,” WGRZ quoted the mother as saying of the 2-year-old.
Anthony Restaino, the county's commissioner of social services, said previously that the children were removed from Jackson's home and Jackson was removed from department's catalog of about 85 foster care providers.
The arrest was a sudden fall from grace for Jackson. In May 2018, Jackson and her husband, David, were honored as "Foster Parents of the Year" and presented the award before the Niagara County Legislature.
At the time, Jackson was caring for four adopted children — two girls, ages 10 and 9, and two boys, 12 and 18.
