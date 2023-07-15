LOCKPORT — On a warm and sunny Friday afternoon in the middle of the summer at the Niagara County Remote Control Flying Club Park, there were only a couple people enjoying their model planes.
Among them was Clarence Ragland, former owner of the Lockport hobby shop ABC Fly Before You Buy.
Ragland, who has been flying RC planes for more than 50 years, recalled the heydays of the park, and the hobby of flying those planes. He fondly remembered his first experience with RC planes at that very park.
“There was guy was near to the road there and he was packing up. I came out and I said, ‘Oh, I always wanted to see these fly.’ So he unpacked it and flew it. I’ve been doing it ever since,” Ragland said.
He said the lack of people still flying planes at the park is a microcosm of a fading pasttime.
“There used to be a time where there’d be a dozen people here every day and then on the weekend it’d be like a carnival,” Ragland said. “But I can see the hobby is going down the toilet.”
Ragland sees himself as the last man standing in wanting to pass on the hobby to new fliers. While flying may seem like a daunting task, he believes if people just came out to watch someone fly a plane and even try it themselves, they would fall into it easily.
“It’s very addicting. Anytime you get that plane up and down in one piece, you’ve beaten the odds,” he said.
For decades, Ragland taught more than 400 students from numerous states and countries with his own hands-on method.
Right away, he would get the plane up in the air and guide the students while they held the transmitter themselves. He would have them put their thumbs on the controls while he gently guides them along. He said this method has proven to be very effective, because his students would be able to get the feel for controlling the plan themselves as opposed to more stringent supervision that most other instructors provide.
“I never yell at anybody. I don’t want to make you any more nervous than you already are,” Ragland said.
While he has largely scaled back his teaching and no longer operates the hobby shop, he encourages anyone interested just take those few minutes to go out to the flying field and simply watch the planes fly.
He believes the best way to stoke interest is to expose people such as teachers to flying RC planes who can then go and disseminate the knowledge they learned to others.
Ragland noted that while his attempts to address the issues surrounding the lack of new fliers with groups such as the Academy of Model Aeronautics and Model Aeronautics Association Of Canada have been futile at best, he is still doing what he can to stoke interest in the hobby.
“If I quit I’d be kicking myself,” Ragland said.
