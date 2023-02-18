Pastor Kevin Wing worked from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as the executive director of Lockport CARES, the only homeless shelter in Lockport. Earlier this year he left the non-profit and is now the full-time minister at Christ Community Church, literally a few houses away on Genesee Street.
Lockport CARES Inc., where Wing served until Jan. 28, is currently being overseen by the vice president of its board, Mark Liddell.
“It was tough,” Wing said. “It was a hard decision to make and fortunately a member of our board, Mark Liddell, stepped in to do the day-to-day operations (of the shelter).”
Wing said his decision was eventually made because of the nature of his calling to serve. He noted that the non-profit world, despite being not for profit, is very much like running a business. It’s different, Wing said, then serving at a church, giving a sermon that essentially directs the entire congregation. While it was “a hard decision,” he felt it was the one he had to make.
Liddell, in the meantime, had only praise to heap on Wing. He remembered very early on in 2020 talking to Wing about this “virus on the West Coast.” He said that Wing had heard of it, but at the time no one knew how it would impact any of our lives. A few weeks later the entire shelter had to be shut down.
“Pastor Kevin served as the face for Lockport CARES,” Liddell said. “For three years. He did a tremendous job.”
Wing led the non-profit. Modernizing its processes, Liddell said, writing procedures. Doing things that allowed the shelter to re-open in June.
“We went from being a nearly all volunteers, to a more professional organization,” Liddell said.
Not only through Covid, but Wing was also executive director when the shelter decided to forgo government funds for more control of how it served its guests as a shelter and a Christian organization.
Rev. Alan Bauch, president of the board for Lockport CARES, wrote about the decision, made in 2022, in a press release of Wing’s departure.
“Together, Pastor Kevin and the board of directors made the conscientious decision to step away from government reimbursement,” Bauch wrote. “Which has preserved our mission to provide safe, loving and comfortable housing in accord with our Christian ministry.”
Today, Wing is comfortable where he is, and Liddell said that the resumes of some candidates looking at the job is “pleasing.”
One thing Liddell would always remember about Wing was his “positive attitude,” that affected the employees of the shelter, as well as the guests.
“He’s a good natured, upbeat guy who lifted your spirits,” Liddell said, adding, “If we need something, we know where he lives.”
