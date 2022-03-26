A former Lockport homeopath is organizing what is being called the world’s largest homeopathy event to be held online and for free for five days starting on Monday.
Dr. Timothy Miller, a former columnist for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, closed his Transit Road practice, Lockport Wellness, several years ago to focus on teaching and organizing homeopathic courses and events.
He calls homeopathy a time-tested natural healing modality which used around the world. “This free virtual conference and will provide an easy way for people to learn more about what many consider an effective, affordable and easy to use healing method. The event will expand on why homeopathy is considered the second largest system of medicine on earth by the the World Health Organization,” he said.
The global virtual gathering will include dozens of experts who will discuss and share experiences and research about homeopathy, and provide information on how homeopathy can be used alongside conventional medicine.
This event is open to everyone who wants to learn from the world’s leading homeopathic experts.
There are two learning tracks: one for beginners/intermediates and one for homeopaths. Whether someone is new to homeopathy or they're an advanced practitioner (or anywhere in between) there are sessions just for them. In total, there will be 96 sessions delivered by 70 speakers from 19 different countries.
Miller is producing the event with Dr. Anaheed Jackson of NaturopathicCE.com, an online natural medicine learning platform. Along with their team, they have been working for nearly a year to plan what they believe will be the world’s largest homeopathy event that has ever been created.
Registration is free at www.homeosummit.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.