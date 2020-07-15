A former Lockport Police officer has dropped his lawsuit against the City of Lockport that asked for him to be awarded the benefits given to officers injured in the line of duty.
The court filing to discontinue the lawsuit was submitted in early June.
Paul Weiss, Mark Wallace's attorney, did not respond to emails seeking comment.
Michael Risman, the outside counsel for the city, said, "the city is pleased the case was discontinued and is now closed.”
Wallace suffered what he claimed was a permanently disabling leg injury during his police academy training.
Wallace was employed as a police officer from Oct. 28, 2017 until July 6, 2018, which is when he was terminated from LPD.
For several months, according to his lawsuit, Wallace had been dealing with the effects of an ankle injury and was not given the medically prescribed time to heal while he continued training.
A year after he was fired, Wallace applied for General Municipal Law 207C benefits (disability benefits for police officers) and was turned down. In an Aug. 29, 2019 letter, former City Clerk Richelle Pasceri said his claim was denied because he had been terminated for cause, was not currently a city employee, had refused to sign forms and was employed in the private sector, and as a result waived his rights under general municipal law.
Wallace sustained a left ankle injury during a training exercise at the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy on Feb. 27, 2018. He sought medical treatment the next day, and was prescribed crutches and referred to an orthopedic surgeon. According to Wallace's suit, Dr. Frank Schlehr gave Wallace medical restrictions to gradually increase physical activity over a period of two to three weeks and LPD was informed of Schlehr's evaluation. Wallace claims in his suit that LPD leadership directed him to resume long runs and ignore the restriction.
Wallace's employment with LPD was terminated on July 6, 2018, after he did not finish a run in the required time limit.
About two months later, on Oct. 1, Andrew Cappuccino, M.D., determined that Wallace had suffered a consequential back injury connected to his left ankle injury, according to the lawsuit. He underwent spinal fusion surgery at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in September 2019.
In the city's response, Risman, the outside counsel for the city, argues that Wallace was terminated for cause due to "numerous incidents of misconduct during his probationary period," and is not eligible to receive the benefits. Risman also disputed that Wallace was permanently injured, citing three private sector jobs that Wallace had since leaving LPD, as determined by Pauline Salay, vice president, director of claims, for FCS Administrators, Inc.
