Glen Cooper recently passed away, but he left behind a wealth of stories which he shared with his family time and time again. One of the few remaining World War II veterans locally, Cooper passed at age 93, battling a case of double pneumonia.
It seemed that his memories would pass with him but for the commitment of his daughter, Roxanne Fitch, who brought his story out of him and shared it with the US&J.
Cooper held a part in a pivotal event – after the war ended – as a driver for prosecutors, judges and even a hangman in the Nuremberg trials. Those tried at these tribunals were brought up on war crimes the Nazis had propagated during the war, especially involving the Holocaust where 11 million Jewish citizens were systematically gassed, killed and buried in mass graves within concentration camps.
“The look on their faces was like a blank stare sometimes,” Fitch said her father told her. “He told me he took the guy who hung those prisoners to the place, and how he picked him up after and how this guy was just dead. Dead blank stare. The hangman, himself.”
Glen R. Cooper was drafted in 1945, an 18-year-old who’d grown up in Lockport. He served for three years, nearly all of them overseas, and some of them as a military policeman.
When his daughter asked him how he joined the Army, Cooper’s answer was, “In a (draft) letter.” As it turned out, that letter started off with the word, “Welcome.”
“He just laughed about that,” Fitch said.
Cooper’s journey through the following years in service started in Lockport when he boarded the bus to Fort Dix for basic training.
“By that time, the war had ended,” Fitch said. “He reenlisted and came home for two weeks and married my mother in Akron. Then he went to Fort Bragg. He was doing artillery training, and he just went on and on of all the local guys that were there.”
Cooper always remembered those who served with him, relating stories from North Carolina to Germany, as well as, the USS Muir that brought him to England.
“He was telling us this ship. He hated it, it was so huge,” Fitch said. “When he left New York City, he was on a ship with 2,300 German prisoners. … he said it took 14-15 days to get there, and everybody was sick, because the ocean was so bad. It was just very horrible, he said.”
From England, he went to Germany where he attended school to be a military policeman, duties of which included driving for the Nuremberg trials as well as investigating murders and patrolling the area.
The war stayed with Cooper, but he talked about it with his family, which they consider lucky as many soldiers cannot speak of that time. He talked about the dogs he had while patrolling, about the lack of money – soldiers were issued scripts for basic amenities – and the men he served with. He always wanted to get home and continue his life with his family and the places he knew.
“He was only there through ‘48,” Fitch said, and added that when he came home, he couldn’t find a job as a policeman. “He used to deliver feed, then he worked with horses, he loved horses. He used to go up to farms and deliver fruits and vegetables from the farmers to the markets in Buffalo. So, he was always doing odd jobs. In the ‘50s he started working in construction. He ended up in Local 91, and became a dynamite blaster. He also owned a business with one of his brothers, Cooper’s Tree Service. He did that for years and years.”
“My brothers are really into the war, and he just said how he took people there (to the trials),” Fitch said. “How depressing it was and that he was always glad he didn’t have to go in there.”
