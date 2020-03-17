Former Newfane hospital eyed as possible quarantine site

An agreement reached Tuesday between Niagara County and Eastern Niagara Hospital would clear the way for the use of the former Newfane hospital as a potential site for individuals placed under quarantine with COVID-19.
ENH closed down the former hospital last year, with officials saying it was not fiscally feasible to keep it open.
County officials said it is anticipated the site could be used for individuals who are not showing symptoms but cannot be quarantined in their own home for various reasons. Newfane Intercommunity Hospital previously was a fully functioning hospital and, as such, has the necessary infrastructure in place to adequately house identified individuals, officials noted.
"This partnership between Eastern Niagara Hospital and Niagara County is the type of collaboration and cooperation our community needs as we work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all in this together," Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said.
The terms of the deal were not immediately made available.
“We are pleased to work closely with Niagara County to utilize hospital resources for the betterment of the public health. It is our common goal to ensure the public health of our community and prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from accelerating in our region, to the greatest extent possible. While the need today is to use the facility to house quarantined individuals, Eastern Niagara Hospital, in conjunction with Niagara County, will continue to monitor the public health needs of the region and will evaluate the best usage of the facility on an ongoing basis," ENH CEO Anne McCaffrey said.
