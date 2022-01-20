The Village Pharmacy of Lockport will be opening in the early weeks of February at a new location along Wright’s Corners on Ridge Road. Locals and customers in the area who visit may be pleasantly surprised to see a familiar face – going beyond the average, “Hi, how are you?” – and truly back where he belongs.
David Abrams worked at the Rite Aid at Wright’s Corners in the pharmacy section since he was in college in 2001. He met his wife Marianne when she came to work there in 2004. The two have four children between the ages of 7 and 1, and Abrams served as head of the pharmacy for 15 years.
One could say Abrams was a lucky man.
But luck ran out in June of 2020 when Abrams was told he was being “let go.”
“I wasn’t given a reason,” he said. “I wasn’t given notice or anything, I had no clue that was coming. I had always gone out of my way for excellent customer service. To my knowledge I had no complaints from customer or coworkers or employees. I always got along really well with everyone.
"I’m from here, I grew up in Newfane, so I was very familiar with the clientele and to this day I don’t know why.”
But as the breadwinner of his family, Abrams had to find work somewhere and, of course he had a degree in pharmaceuticals, and the experience, so when he talked to the manager of Newfane Pharmacy, she directed him to the owner, Cyrus Ardalan.
“I called him, told him my situations, and we talked about a couple different options,” Abrams said. “He was originally interested in me managing one of his stores in South Buffalo. My original thought was maybe I could partner up at the Newfane site.”
At this point in the conversation with Ardalan, Abrams mentioned that he thought there was the need for a second location in Wright’s Corners to deal with the overflow from the Rite Aid he’d just been let go from.
“The Rite Aid that I worked at was a very high-volume store,” he said. “I knew there definitely would be an opportunity if someone were to open a competitive location nearby.”
Ardalan came back a few months later and said he was interested in opening a location in Wright’s Corners and he’d like Abrams to head it up once the building was constructed. In the meantime, Abrams has been working at the Newfane and South Buffalo stores.
“I’ve been working with him at his other locations part time while he got this store under construction,” Abrams said. “It was previously owned by International Stone, so when they closed this location and moved everything out to their Transit Road location, they had the building for sale. … They ripped it right down to the studs. New roof, new walls, everything.”
Abrams said the essence of what he likes in his business is working with people.
“The more you really have a chance to talk to people (is what I like),” he said. “A lot of times if you don’t ask questions people will just pick up their stuff and go on their way. … At a chain pharmacy it’s very difficult … it was really hard to engage with customers and that’s the one thing I’ve noticed working in the independent realm.
“You still have all those tasks, but it’s just a different kind of environment and you’re definitely able to interact with your customer much more.”
