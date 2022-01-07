A fire broke out in the former Somerset coal plant at approximately 9:22 a.m. Friday, while crews were demolishing one of the tanks that were previously used in the power generation.
“Inside the building are these giant tanks that were used to process multiple chemicals,” Niagara County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Schultz said. “During the demolition process they unfortunately caught fire.”
Site Project Manger at Heorot Power Management, John Mason, said the tanks were no longer operational and were empty. They were being cut with a blow torch when the flame hit the rubber lining of the tank and caught fire.
The Barker Fire Department were very quick in getting control of the fire, Schultz said and 12 fire companies were called onto the scene, seven from Niagara County and four from Orleans County.
After an hour and a half, the fire was under control and firefighters were putting out “hot spots.”
“There’s no rush to it,” Schultz said of the continuing operation. “We just want to make sure everything is safe for demolition crews working back there, the firefighters, everyone else. We just want to make sure it’s safe. It’s a tough operation.”
Demolition of the site started about a year ago and is ongoing for at least another year, Mason said.
The former power plant is being torn down to make way for a data center that would mine bitcoin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.