Fire crews from multiple companies around Niagara County and Orleans County stand-by to lend aid to put out a fire at the former Somerset Coal Power Plant. The site was being demolished to make way for a data center that will mine bitcoin, when one of the large tanks formerly used in the power plant caught fire Friday morning. The fire was under control by 11:30 a.m. after the Barker Fire Department responded quickly to it at 9:22 a.m. and other fire companies were called in. (Photograph by Benjamin Joe)