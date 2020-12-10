The first and only female publisher in the history of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal newspaper, Diane Crowe, is being remembered this week as an intelligent, dedicated and loving person and a passionate, life-long supporter of the Lockport Business Community.
Crowe, 68, passed away unexpectedly last week. There will be no public viewing or services, according to her family. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
Cookie Butcher, who served with Crowe on the Lockport Business Association, called her, “a great lady.”
“We worked together on the LBA. She was always, always there for us, through the newspaper, to help with Light Up Lockport, for years.”
Cheryl Phillips, director of operations at the Union-Sun and Niagara Gazette, spoke on behalf of employees.
“It was really sad news,” Phillips said. “Diane and I started at the Union-Sun on the very same day in October of 1991. We had worked together for many years. Diane was very dedicated to the needs of local businesses and helping them grow.”
During her term as mayor of the City of Lockport, Anne McCaffrey had some interaction with Crowe while she was publisher for the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and found her gracious and intelligent. When McCaffrey had to hire for an opening at her office, Crowe was available.
“She was warm and welcoming,” McCaffrey said. “She greeted anyone who came into the office. I always appreciated that.”
McCaffrey said it was always an honor to work with Crowe and she will be missed.
“I really enjoyed it very much, working with her,” McCaffrey said. “She was one of those people that you wanted to stay in contact with, even if you weren’t working with her anymore.”
Crowe, the daughter of Barbara J. Palmer and the late Michael C. Crowe, graduated in 1970 from Lockport Senior High School, where she was elected president of both her junior and senior class.
She lived and worked in Lockport her entire life. Early in her career, she was the store manager of Love of Pete in the Lockport Mall. Diane worked a number of years for the Lockport Union Sun & Journal starting in advertising and ending as publisher of the local paper, leaving in the fall of 2015.
Crowe also served as secretary to former Lockport mayor Anne McCaffrey until her retirement.
Diane is survived by her mother, Barbara J. Palmer, her brother, Douglas (Susan) Crowe and stepbrother, Rhodes (Cherryl) Palmer.
