While the pandemic has kept numerous senior centers closed or at limited capacity, there is one local program that is allowing seniors to do some good for members of the community. The Health Association of Niagara County’s (HANCI) Foster Grandparents program has been a part of the area since 1972.
The program allows people 55 and older to volunteer with economically disadvantaged kids, at risk youth, and children with special needs in the area. For those looking to volunteer with the program have to fill out an application, undergo a background check, and be willing to volunteer ten hours per week.
Kelly Carr, director of Foster Grandparent Program, said the program has been successful.
“60 percent of our grandparents are age 70 and over but you wouldn’t know it because of the incredible energy they bring to the table,” she said. “It’s been an honor to work with them because they are such compassionate and loving people. Just completely selfless in the time that they devote to this program. Some of the things they do, as I mentioned they work with some kids with special needs, they model appropriate behavior, show listening, kindness, and patience, stuff like that.”
Foster grandparents also help build literary skills for some kids and Carr said that some kids end up needing these relationships as well. The feedback from teachers and grandparents has been that a child will come out of their shell more, or will develop things like improved reading comprehensions skills.
As the pandemic has raged on, there have been plenty of challenges in keeping the program going. Carr said the program was put on hold for some time given that older people have been more susceptible to COVID-19. Some have chronic health issues which could have been dangerous for some.
She said volunteers have been eager to get back to the kids but Carr will still be exercising caution to keep people safe. One option has stood out from the rest as a way to continue the program remotely.
“One possible option, I will say, is to be a pen pal, which actually is just one of the options we are looking at,” Carr said. “With that, obviously, they are just exchanging letters. There’s no stepping foot into the classroom”
She has been working on some additional ways to do the program without volunteers having to come in contact with the kids, though, there are several people Carr has to run those past. Carr has been grateful for the volunteers who have been with the program for a long time now and some of the people they have partnered with. They have made volunteers feel welcome and appreciated, which has been a major factor in keeping people in the program.
For more information on the program, call Carr at 285-8224, ext. 228 or email Carr@hanci.com.
