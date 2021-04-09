Foti announces candidacy for 14th Legislative District seat

NEWFANE — An active outdoorsman and community volunteer, Shawn Foti is pursuing election to the Niagara County 14th Legislative District seat that's being vacated by John Syracuse.
Foti's candidacy has been endorsed by the county Republican and Conservative committees. Foti's name first surfaced about the same time as Syracuse announced his campaign for Newfane town supervisor. Incumbent supervisor Tim Horanburg is vacating that post at the end of this year.
“John Syracuse has been a leader we can all admire and I hope to follow his footsteps," Foti said on Friday. “My wife and I are raising our family here and we are fully invested in our community.”
Foti, a lifelong Newfane resident, is a project manager with Clark Rigging and Rental. In that post, he said, he has gained experience in budgeting and resource management, skills that could be put to good use in the legislature.
Also in his job, Foti said, he has worked on renewable energy projects in other parts of New York state, and observes that some communities want solar energy installations. His issue with them is, state agencies are empowered to make siting decisions and affected communities should have the chance to weigh in.
“There is a lot of towns that want it, that it works in,” he said. “We’re not trying to say yes or no on our end, not me personally, but the town should have some decision making, all of the town, and not just a state siting board that says, ‘You have open land, let’s fill it with solar panels,’ and you have to do it.”
Foti said his own preference would be for solar panels on homes and businesses to use the energy at its source, rather than send the energy downstate.
As he begins campaigning for the 14th district legislative seat, Foti said he ideas to bring new people and opportunities into the district, through agri-tourism, farm stands, the waterfront — and skilled trades education in local schools.
“Make sure kids know that there’s good paying jobs, lifelong skills in the trades (and) I believe we can make not only the 14th district, but Niagara County, an asset with skilled trade workers,” he said.
By building up a base of skilled workers, Foti said, the county can make itself more desirable to start-up and expanding companies.
Foti is a 14-year active member of Miller Hose Fire Company, for which he has served as an interior firefighter, equipment operator and head trustee.
A nine-year member and past president of Newfane Lions Club, he also is active in the Wilson Conservation Club and is a current member of the Newfane town planning board.
He and his wife, Kim, have a son, 3-year-old Andrew.
The 14th Legislative District includes Newfane, Somerset and a portion of the town of Lockport.
