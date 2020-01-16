Mayor Michelle Roman announced four citizen board appointments this week. Two of the appointees are new to their posts.
Roman appointed Robert E. Bates to the fire board of commissioners. His term will expire at the end of 2023.
Bates is a retired firefighter from the city of Cortland, whose fire department combines paid and volunteer firefighters, according to Roman.
"He brings valuable input," she said, adding that Bates does not have any ties to anyone in Lockport Fire Department.
Kathy O'Keefe was appointed to the Youth Board, through the end of 2022.
O'Keefe is the owner-operator of Windsor Village Artisan & Antique Market, which has hosted a number of events for youths.
"She has a lot of activities at her business and ... I thought she would be a good resource," Roman said.
Flora Hawkins was reappointed to the police board, through 2023, and Rick Hamilton was reappointed to the plumbing board through 2022.
• • •
Common Council Standing Committee appointments were also finalized by Roman.
First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates is chairman of the Finance and Highways and Parks committees and the License Revocation Board.
Common Council President and 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine is chairman of the Public Health and Safety and Water and Sewer committees. Roman also tapped Devine to replace 5th Ward Alderman Richard Abbott as the council's liaison to the police board.
Roman did not put Abbott in charge of any council standing committee, although he is chairing the tree committee, an ad hoc panel.
Second Ward Alderman Luke Kantor is chairing theYouth Committee and will be the council's liaison to the fire board.
Fourth Ward Alderman Kelly VanDeMark is chairing the Personnel Committee.
