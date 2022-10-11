GASPORT — Four people are dead and one other is hospitalized in serious condition after a motor vehicle and a motor home collided at Slayton Settlement and Orangeport roads about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
New York State Police Information Officer James O’Callaghan said crews were still on the scene Tuesday evening trying to identify the victims, and family members would be notified once that was done.
The cause of the collision was not known Tuesday evening. O'Callaghan said the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
