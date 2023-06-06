Rick Zimmerman and Derek Howe of the Town of Lockport come to the table with an attitude of “serving the people” and stand by that description. Howe, who works for an engineering firm in Buffalo, and Zimmerman, a watch and clock repairman said they would always put the people first.
The two will be judged on the June 27 GOP-line primary as they go up against long-time incumbents Paul Seijak and Tom Keough, who’ve served for 15 years and 10 years respectively on the town council.
Seijak and Keough point to a list of accomplishments made in just the first two years and view each member of the board as a “team member.” The list includes $14.1 million on capital fund projects for water lines and the rebuild of a sewer lift station, public safety improvements like sidewalks along Shimer Drive, industrial park expansions to Bison Bag, Custom Laser and more and improvements to the Day Road Park like the Santa Claus house.
However, for Zimmerman and Howe there are certain issues that do not match up.
Zimmerman is passionate in his view of assessments. They keep saying they’re not raising our taxes, he said in a Thursday interview, but they are, in fact by allowing assessments and reassessments plague their constituents, Zimmerman said.
Every year the town performs a reassessment of all its properties. There is no law requiring this be done every year, and when Zimmerman saw that his own tax reassessment “sky-rocketed” to over $110,000, he knew he had to run for office.
“They’ve lowered the rate, but raised the assessment, so my taxes didn’t go up by 2%, they went up by 12%. So there’s no cap on my taxes and there’s not tax on my assessment. There’s only a tax, there’s only a cap, on my rate, and I think that the assessment should be capped,” he said.
Howe agrees with Zimmerman on the topic and said furthermore that he’d like to figure out the spending of the town.
“I want to know the why why, why? In other words, to do an analysis. I mean, to look into the nitty gritty, because what’s reported and available (isn’t enough). On the internet and the website is a budget and we have access to the financials, but we don’t see the information that’s feeding that, and I want to see the nitty gritty,” he said.
The two hopefuls views were challenged by the incumbents. While it is true that assessments are reevaluated by the town on a yearly basis, Keough said waiting longer between assessments would have a jarring affect for constituents.
“It’d be a lot more striking if we waited,” he said.
Still, the two newcomers say that they can do better.
“I try to be a student of the Constitution of the United States and encourage every U.S.citizen to study the Declaration of Independence also,” Howe said in his press release. “As a Christian man I use Biblical principles to live my life and make decision as best I can. I like people. I will work to have any law removed that demonstrates government overreach.”
