Four residents are competing for three open seats on the Royalton-Hartland Central School District Board of Education. The winners of the May 16 election will receive three-year terms of office. These are the candidates.
Carol Blumrick
Blumrick is one of two incumbent trustees running for re-election. She’s a retired Roy-Hart elementary teacher.
Blumrick is wrapping up her second term of office and is the board president this year.
If re-elected, Blumrick said that since the pandemic is no longer at the forefront of the district’s daily educational concerns, she would focus on the district capital project that has been proposed to New York state, to undertake much-needed additions and renovations to the more-than 100-year-old high school building.
“Now that Covid is behind us, I feel we’re on the move again,” she said.
Nicholas Mark
Mark, a retirement actuary, graduated from Roy-Hart in 2004 and has three children attending the elementary school.
If elected, Mark said, his focus would be on student safety and upgrading facilities. He also stressed the importance of student and parent participation in the district.
Mark said his background in finance, math and employee consulting would be beneficial to the school board.
“I’m an analytical thinker, so with any decisions being made I’m going to hear both sides and collect facts,” he said.
Brian Sullivan
Sullivan, an engineer with All Metal Works, has two children attending Roy-Hart Elementary.
Sullivan is a member of the district Technology Committee and the Parent Teacher Association.
If elected, Sullivan said he would focus equally on future and present matters in the district: addition of a new wing at the high school and the day-to-day functioning of all three schools.
Jeffrey Waters
Waters, a retired Middleport police officer, has been a member of the school board for 15 years.
He has five children who all attended Roy-Hart schools. Three have graduated, one attends the middle school and one attends the high school.
If re-elected, Waters said, his top priority would be to continue to improve safety for students and faculty. He’d like to see physical barriers installed around the grounds at each school building, he said.
“My focus is on securing the building now as opposed to reacting to active shooters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.