The intersection at Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue by Lockport High School saw a big change early in the month when the city, prompted by a complaint by a concerned citizen, disengaged the traffic light and installed four-way stop signs.
Now that change has been made permanent due to a vote by the Traffic Advisor Committee, with six-members voting for the move and one dissenting this past Monday.
The installation was an experiment enacted by the committee to try out from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1 to see if this scenario alleviated the safety concern for pedestrians, mostly students, who crossed the streets every day at arrival and dismissal times. An accident between two vehicles on the second day of its trial run spurred comment by citizens and prompted 4th Ward Alderwoman Kitty Fogle to criticize the decision, which was not put to a vote by the Common Council.
But Fogle was there at the traffic committee’s discussion and vote Monday where she changed her tune after an almost hour-long discussion between committee and community members regarding whether the light or the signs were the best solution to the intersection’s safety problem.
“I think the four-way stop is a good idea,” Fogle said. “But we should have two hours there with a crossing guard.”
The “two hours” Fogle referred to was to encompass the 7:30 a.m. arrival time and the 2:30 p.m. dismissal time for students at nearby LHS.
The first accident was the last accident during the four-way stop’s run, Chairman Anthony Pittman said, and involved a motorist who did not know how to comply with a four-way stop. The former-light also suffered vehicular accidents during its lifetime.
“We had a traffic study conducted in 2021 by Fisher Associates,” Pittman said. “They studied over a three-year period. There were 16 collisions in that period. Twenty-five percent of those collisions resulted in an injury.”
“Zero of those collisions were with a pedestrian.”
The study Pittman referred to concluded with two alternative concepts to make the intersection safer.
The first concept was dedicated to pedestrian facilities including ADA curb ramps, pedestrian poles for each crossing with audible pedestrian buttons, signals and countdown timers, new traffic signal and pedestrian timings and a new signal controller to accommodate the intersection upgrades and new timings. The cost for the project was projected to be $340,000, or $290,000 if the crossing on the western leg of the intersection was eliminated.
The second concept includes all the improvements in the first as well as a complete upgrade to the traffic signal infrastructure with new mast arm signal poles, new traffic signals and overhead signs and a new underground conduit system. That project was estimated at $568,000.
Initial comments from residents were made by Dennis Stachera, a former 2nd Ward alderman, who had experienced a long wait in traffic he said was caused by the stop signs.
“I have gone through there around dismissal of the high school,” Stachera said. “I was on the Locust Street – on the south end of Locust Street – past the stop sign, past the two stop signs and traffic was all the way back there. Moving one car at a time.”
Other residents spoke in favor of the stop signs.
“I’m on that corner, and I’ve been there for 33 years. and to your point about cars backing up? When the light was there, they’re always backed up when people are coming home,” Thomas Dublinski said.
In the end, City Engineer Steve Pump was the only “no” vote from the panel composed of Chairman Lt. Anthony Pittman, Deputy Corporation Council Patricia McGrath, Richard Clark, Director of Highways and Parks Clayton Dimmick, Police Chief Steve Abbott and Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, as well as Pump.
Pump said he believed the situation could’ve been avoided by taking out a green-arrow on Locust and the early green light for that northbound traffic, which was conflicting with pedestrian’s view of a red light while crossing Lincoln Street on the other side of the street.
“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Pump said.
