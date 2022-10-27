City officials have clarified that a new four-way stop sign at the intersection of Locust and Lincoln streets, close to Lockport High School, will only be up temporarily.
According to a release on Wednesday, the stop signs are planned to be only temporary and be in place between Nov. 1 to Dec. 1, “to see if this will allow for safer pedestrian crossings, as all traffic must stop.”
After complaints over safety in the area were received, a joint study was made by the city and school district, particularly focused on concerns for pedestrians facing one-sided green lights and left turns without their knowledge.
The Traffic Advisory Board has also discussed the situation and will meet with the school superintendent “on a permanent solution,” the document read.
Police Chief Steve Abbott said that changes such as these do not require a public hearing nor do they need to go in front of the Common Council.
This is unlike projects where a sizable investments of funds like spots where pedestrian “walk/don’t” walk lights are being installed.
Abbott also said that Lockport police will be monitoring the area during the trial period.
”If it saves a pedestrian’s life, that’s it,” Abbott said, noting that the traffic light can always be turned back on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.