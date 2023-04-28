Thomas Cassenti came to city hall with a pressing problem that he said would end up being fatal. He approached the Common Council at its April 12 business meeting to speak about the adopted four-way stop at the intersection of Market and Exchange streets.
The decision to erect four stop signs where a traffic signal once hung came from an Oct. 17 traffic advisory board meeting. At that time, Police Chief Steve Abbot, who sits on the advisory board, said there’d been some car accidents on the Market-Exchange intersection due to people running the light.
In comparison, there has only been one accident since the conversion, but Cassenti, and other city residents, like Russel Bruning, argued that there was going to be a problem.
“There are three signal lights covered with what looks like garbage bags. It looks like a body hanging off there …,” Cassenti said and noted the problem went further than that.
Cassenti said that there are issues with signs leading up to the intersection, and that the covered light was all drivers saw traveling on Market Street. More drivers will be on this street in warm weather, he added.
The worst part, according to Cassenti, is the traffic signal for a bridge yards away from the intersection on Exchange Street, which can often be mistaken by drivers as permission to go through the intersection.
“If you come down Exchange Street to Market (Street) all you see is a green light for a bridge and you think you have the rightaway, but you don’t,” Cassenti said. “Somebody’s going to be killed.”
By the next meeting, on Wednesday, the garbage bags had come down and the flashing red signal was readopted. Mayor Michelle Roman said the intersection will have additional signage and a cross walk painted on it, which fell within the city’s authority.
She noted that the Department of Transportation has said it will take care of the bridge light.
Sue Surdej of the DOT also commented on the situation in a Wednesday email to the US&J:
“The department has been made aware of the changes that the City of Lockport made to their former 3-color traffic signal located at the intersection of Market/Exchange streets. We are in the process of reaching out to them to coordinate and recommend additional safety measures.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.