Four WNY veterans featured in national event

Four Western New York veterans whose creative pieces will be featured nationally were recently honored for their work.
The National Veterans Creative Arts Competition & Festival, taking place Monday through Nov. 3 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, will showcase the work of the local veterans. The Art & Writing Exhibition, hosted by the Department of Veteran Affairs and the American Legion Auxiliary, features the gold medal-winning artwork and creative writing entries from across the nation.
Local veterans featured:
• Steve Banko: U.S. Army veteran awarded a gold medal in the category of Inspirational Writing for his essay titled “Love Must Survive War”
• Colleen Johnson: U.S. Army veteran awarded a gold medal for her painted figurine titled “Michael the Archangel”
• Alex Brown: U.S. Air Force veteran awarded a gold medal for her knitting piece titled “Heroes, Shadowed”
• Frank Becker: U.S. Army veteran awarded a therapeutic art scholarship for his piece titled “Model T to Cereal City”
The four were recognized during a ceremony by Congressman Brian Higgins, VA Western New York Healthcare System Executive Director Michael Swartz and Recreation Therapy Supervisor Pam Kaznowski.
Said Higgins, “Alternative therapies including the creative arts provide an outlet that requires focus, deliberation and skill, many of the same attributes our veterans employed in service to this nation. We are fortunate to have an outstanding program available to veterans in Western New York.”
VA medical facilities across the country hold local competitions, through their respective Recreation Therapy programs. Veterans enrolled in VA health care, can enter their work in visual arts division categories such as oil painting and leatherwork, and/or performing arts categories, to include music, drama, dance, comedy, and creative writing. The VA Western New York Healthcare System hosted a local festival in February.
“All of us at VA Western New York Healthcare System are happy for the successes of these Veterans and the talents they share,” Swartz said. “Creative arts therapy helps Veterans to heal. This type of therapy along with other VA Recreation Therapy programs are evidence based approaches to rehabilitation and treatment. We are pleased to offer it, as contributes to the health and well-being of veterans.”
For more information on VA Recreation Therapy programs, please call Kaznowski at 862-6814.
