Lockport City School District’s fourth and final superintendent search community forum has been scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7, next Friday, at Refuge Temple of Christ, 15 Cottage St.
Community members are invited to give their input into the development of superintendent search priorities and desired characteristics of the next permanent superintendent.
Paper copies of a survey asking the same are available in the main office at each school for anyone who can’t attend the forum.
For more information about the forum, call superintendent search consultant Clark Godshall at 716-731-6800, extension 2201.
