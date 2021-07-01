Fourth of July weekend fireworks ready to launch

Sights to see on an eastern Niagara County Fourth of July weekend include fireworks and parades, but some venues have had to opt out.
The Towns of Hartland and Pendleton had to cancel their firework shows entirely this year, while the City of Lockport will have no parade, but a fireworks show will be on the table for dusk on Sunday.
Corinthia Street will be closed between Trowbridge and Prospect streets and Passaic Avenue will be closed between Green and Corinthia streets for spectators of the festivities.
The rain date is July 5 and the display will be presented by Young Explosives.
Also, Olcott Harbor in the Town of Newfane will be holding fireworks on Saturday over Lake Ontario from the pier at 10 p.m. after a day of festivities including the Car Cruise between 1 and 4 p.m., and a concert at the Olcott Gazebo from 7 to 9 p.m..
On Sunday, the Little Patriot’s Parade will commence at 12:30 p.m. from the north entrance of Krull Park, down Main Street, then back to Ontario Street. Kids are encouraged to decorate wagons and bikes.
At 2 p.m. there will be a concert at the gazebo.
Finally, in Lyndonville, the 46th anniversary Independence Day Celebration is being put on by the Lyndonville Lions on Sunday.
The Houseman-Tanner American Legion Post Color Guard will begin its opening ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Lyndonville Central School front lawn. An arts and crafts show will also be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Lyndonville Central School grounds and offers viewing of over 50 vendors.
The Lions Club “Old-Fashioned Chicken Barbecue” will be a dine-in experience this year, contrary to earlier news that stated only take-out would be allowed.
Music includes: Police Pipes & Drums, Mark Time Marchers and the LCS Jazz Band.
Finally, the fireworks display will be held at 10 p.m. on the Lyndonville Central School grounds. The rain date is July 5 and will be provided by Young Explosives.
