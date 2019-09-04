The fourth case of rabies in the 2019 season was confirmed by the Niagara County health department Thursday.
A bat captured in Pendleton was submitted for testing and was found to be rabid, the health department announced.
The bat had entered a Sheetram Road residence and was captured by the homeowner.
“It is important to contact our Environmental Health office if a bat gets into your home, to discuss if there is a reason to be concerned and to determine whether or not the bat should be submitted for testing,” Scott Ecker, associate supervisory sanitarian, said.
To report a bat sighting, an animal bite or contact with wild animals, call 439-7444 or 439-7430 after hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.