A woman was burning boxes in her back yard on Tuesday when one of the boxes blew across her yard and damaged the fence separating her property and a neighbor's.
Carissa L. Stahli, 33, 20 Franklin Ave., was ticketed for violating the City of Lockport Fire Prevention Fire Code, after police were called to the 400 block of Walnut Street about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and saw a fire pit in the middle of Stahli's yard. Open burning is prohibited in the city.
Stahli's neighbor declined to press any charges, according to Lockport Police Department.
