CPR, AED and Narcan training is free
Eastern Niagara Hospital will offer Friends & Family CPR, AED and Narcan training, a 2.5-hour program, on two dates in mid-February.
The program will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 11, a Saturday, and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15, a Wednesday, in the ENH cafeteria.
There is no charge to participate but space is limited. To register, email pbrandt@ENHS.org or call 716-514-5505 and provide your full name, daytime phone number and preferred training date.
Construction vendors sought
Niagara Community Action Program, Inc., is seeking licensed, insured minority-, women- and veteran-owned business vendors to bid on general needs such as supplies, heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical, carpentry work and the like, for its Rural Preservation Program. For an application or more information, call 716-285-9681, extension 103.
