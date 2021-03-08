Free fitness classes will be offered once again this summer at the Nelson C. Goehle Widewaters Marina.
The Buffalo Niagara YMCA was given permission to bring back its “Fitness in the Parks Program” each week this summer, Monday through Thursday, from June 3 until Sept. 30.
The YMCA will file a certificate of insurance with the city clerk naming the City of Lockport as additional insured.
City officials stressed that permission is subject to any orders by the governor and any laws with regard to social distancing and any COVID-19 regulations.
The community fitness classes are designed to encourage physical activity and healthy lifestyles.
Classes are led by YMCA certified instructors. Classes include yoga, boot camp, Zumba, Pilates and more.
No registration is required. Simply show up at the outdoor class or online.
Outdoor classes are subject to good weather. Cancellations will be posted on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara Facebook page.
In other matters, the council:
• Appointed Robert J. Woods, 71 Beverly Ave., as a heavy equipment operator in the Highways and Parks Department.
• Appointed Enoch R. Plumeri, 126 Chestnut St, to the human relations committee, to fill the unexpired term of Felicia Grooms. The term expires July 15, 2022.
• Appointed John Jacoby, 4621 Lower River Road, Lewiston, as commissioners of deeds.
• Congratulated Lockport Assistant Fire Chief Luca C. P. Quagliano for 20 years of service with the city.
• Offered condolences to the family of Cynthia Hinton, a retired City of Lockport Building Inspection employee for 32 years, from 1978 to 2010, who recently passed away.
• Granted permission to Lockport Peacemakers and Lockport New Beginnings to conduct an Easter egg hunt, rain or shine, on Saturday, April 3, at 1 p.m., at Outwater Park.
