A free rabies immunization clinic for pets will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the North Tonawanda public works department, 758 Erie Ave. It’s the last clinic of the year in a series sponsored by the Niagara County health department.
All cats, dogs and domesticated ferrets must have a current rabies vaccination when they’re four months or older, according to state law. Cats and dogs brought for vaccination will get a three-year certificate if proof is shown it’s not their first vaccination, or a one-year certificate without proof of prior vaccination. Ferrets are supposed to be vaccinated every year.
Any resident bringing more than six animals to the clinic should call the health department before Saturday, so paperwork can be processed more efficiently. To make the arrangement, call 439-7511.
Cats and ferrets should be brought to the clinic in a box or carrier; dogs should be leashed.
To pre-register for the clinic, go to www.niagaracounty.com/health .
