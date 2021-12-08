Freedom Church to hold market at location in the city

Freedom Church is celebrating the holiday season with what Pastor Craig Campbell and assistant-Pastor Ben Fresch called a Festive Christmas Market from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at their recently opened church at 339 Ontario St.
Many know the Freedom Church from their location on Beattie Avenue, but Campbell said parishioners have been coming to the new church on Ontario Street and they wanted to celebrate within the city’s limits.
“Our ideal is originally fashioned around a vintage market,” Fresch said. “Where it’s all artisan crafts and goods and also with food.”
Fresch said there will be “at least” one local farm with fresh produce, as well as other food vendors including The Kitchen, Papa Leo’s and Steamworks Coffee.
“It’s a cool afternoon where people can come and do some Christmas shopping,” he said. “While supporting local businesses and just having fun.”
Notably, the market is free and will feature a petting zoo from Lakeview Animal Sanctuary, as well as performances from the Freedom Church’s Children who will be singing carols.
Fresch said it’s a trip for the entire family.
“What kid likes to go shopping and look at crafts?” he said. “I remember being a little kid and my parents used to drag me to the arts and crafts show. As a little kid, I was like, ‘I don’t care about any of this stuff!’ but if there was a petting zoo? I would’ve been there.”
Campbell explained as best he could what kind of feel he wanted to bring to the Saturday celebration.
“We’re not going to do anything Santa-wise,” Campbell said. “But we are going to have a little kids choir from our Adventure Kids Program. They’re going to be singing a little here-and-there.
“We wanted it to be a traditional Christmas market that really just focuses on our community. We want people to come together and love our community. Love Lockport!”
In addition, baked goods, coffee, hot chocolate and tea will be served by a “vintage Nickel-Market” where all proceeds will got to the Salvation Army and community members can literally pay a nickel for a pastry or beverage.
“We’re really excited about that,” Campbell said. “All of that is going to go to the Salvation Army. If people want to be a blessing and do more, we’re not touching any of that. It’s going to directly to the Salvation Army, because they’re amazing, and what they do to supply and just give relief and help in so many different ways in our community (is great).”
Global Abrasives on Niagara Street will be allowing market goers to park at their factory, as is Aaron Mossell Junior High School.
“We’re going to have a shuttle going between those parking lots and drop people off at the market,” Campbell said.
Campbell said that there was a time when community was “so important.”
“We want people to come together in that way and just enjoy what we have here in our community and bless one another and support one another, and just enjoy that type of scene.”
More information can be found at freedomny.church/christmasmarket/.
