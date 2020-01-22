An external audit of the SPCA of Niagara reported no findings of animal mistreatment but did find infighting among its staff and a board of directors that came to a head late last year.
In her report, Barbara Carr, the former CEO of the SPCA Serving Erie County and currently a senior shelter consultant, said, “Sadly, in general everyone involved in this is a kind person. They have just lost their way. In trying to be humane advocates for animals, they have forgotten how to be humane with one another. Observing the players in this situation is like observing a bad marriage where the parties blame each other for their own behavior. It can only work to destabilize the marriage or in this case the NSPCA. As stated in the introduction to this report, all parties involved claim to be fighting for the animals but clearly, they are more interested in proving the ‘other side’ wrong.”
Among her recommendations, Carr suggests:
• A new staff without preconceived notions on how things are done.
• New board members that are ready to learn.
• A veterinarian who is very excited about getting to know others in this field and improve the welfare of the animals in his care.
• A manager who has been rewarded for being nasty in her previous job learning to be kind.
• An active animal welfare community that is not afraid to make their points known.
The report also lists a number of improvements that can be made to the facility, efforts to stem overcrowding, procedural changes and the filling of volunteer coordinator position that had been eliminated.
