Friday is a Free Fishing Day
Friday is a Free Fishing Day in New York state.
On Free Fishing days, both New York residents and non-residents may fish fresh waters without a fishing license. All other fishing regulations remain in effect. The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s HuntFishNY smartphone app (for iOS and Android) has a “Tackle Box” feature that provides information on state fishing regulations, waterbodies, state-operated fishing access sites, stocking information and even photos to help identify fish likely found in a certain river, lake or stream.
More information about freshwater fishing is available at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/fishing.html .
Veterans Day is the last of six Free Fishing days scheduled this year to encourage outdoor activity that contributes to the economy and helps support fish and wildlife conservation.
Lombardo holds seat in Pendleton
Scott A. Lombardo held on to his seat on the Pendleton Town Board by more than 1,300 votes, according to unofficial results from the Niagara County Board of Elections.
Lombardo was an appointed member of the board after Councilman Justin Graham resigned from the spot in May of 2022. His challenger was Margaret P. Topor, endorsed by the Democratic Party in Pendleton. Lombardo was endorsed by both the Republican Party and the Conservative Party.
With 3,282 voters casting their ballots, Lombardo received 2,306 votes to 976 votes for Topor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.