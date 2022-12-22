Modern Disposal will not pick up trash in the city of Lockport on Friday, due to the impending severe winter storm, City Clerk Sarah K. Lanzo announced. Instead, a double pick-up will be done next week.
Friday trash collection canceled in city of Lockport
