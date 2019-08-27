Friends, colleagues recall Burmaster as community advocate

Friends and colleagues are mourning the passing of longtime Niagara County lawmaker Clyde Burmaster.
The Republican from Ransomville, who served as first district legislator for 28 years, was seeking reelection in November.
In addition to his work as a public official, Burmaster was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam era. He was also a member of the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Co.
The Lewiston Republican Committee posted the news about Burmaster's passing to its Facebook page early Tuesday morning. They offered their condolences to Burmaster's family, which were echoed by members of the community who commented with notes of sympathy and praise for Burmaster's years of service to Ransomville and Niagara County.
"Clyde was a true fighter for the county," wrote Lewiston Town Supervisor Steve Broderick. "He was a friend and I will miss him."
The newspaper is continuing to follow this development and will provide additional information online and in Wednesday's print edition.
