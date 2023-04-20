A popular backyard game has quickly turned into a budding professional sport.
Many people think of cornhole as a game to play at a bonfire or tailgate.
The American Cornhole League, however, has seemed to serve as a collection of individuals playing the game at the highest level.
Lockport native and professional corn hole player Lori Dool will be teaming up with Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins for the American Cornhole League's SuperHole IV match on Friday night in Topeka, Kansas.
While it may seem to be an unlikely pairing, the SuperHole tournament regularly features cornhole pros partnered with celebrities and professional athletes in other sports.
Dool said that given her roots in Western New York and lifelong Bills fandom, her pairing with Dawkins was a logical fit.
This is not the first time that Dool and Dawkins have played cornhole together for a professional event.
Last year, they played in the preliminary round of the ACL’s SuperHole III tournament in Atlantic City.
They wound up coming just short, placing second in the tournament. Dool said this motivated them to reform their partnership this year.
"Dion told me he wanted to run it back," Dool said. "I wasn't shocked when I got the phone call. We want to redeem ourselves this year."
Dool and Dawkins will be squaring off against his fellow Bills teammates and other cornhole pros.
Safety Jordan Poyer will partner with Dool's regular partner Miranda Coy, defensive tackle Tim Settle will partner with Tubby Cobb and linebacker Tyler Matakevich will be partnering with Tyce Cobb.
Dool said they will have the opportunity to meet and practice with the Bills players before the match and stoke the flames of friendly competition.
"There's been a lot of smack talk going around already," she said. "It's going to be really fun."
Well known Buffalo Bills fan Pinto Ron will also be in attendance at the tournament and white folding tables will be present to bring some Buffalo festivities to the midwest, Dool said.
Even though they came close to winning the tournament last year, Dool said this tournament will still present some challenges.
"Everyone’s an athlete this year, so I expect the competition to be much higher," Dool said.
Dool's family, including her father Chris, will be tuning in to watch her play with and against players of their hometown football team.
"We’re behind her 100%," he said. "It's exciting to watch her play and see how she does. A lot of people will be calling or texting us when it’s on."
The winner of this match will play in the ACL finals in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in August and the champion receives a donation to a charity of their choice, Dool said.
If Dool and Dawkins win the finals, the money will be going to Dawkins' charity Dion's Dreamers, she added.
The event will be televised on ESPN 2 starting at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.