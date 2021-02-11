From Medina, Zambito Realtors goes global through affiliation

MEDINA — A leading realty company in Western New York has just announced a major step in securing business far into the future.
Zambito Realtors, owned by Rita Zambito and her son Mark Zambito, has been accepted into Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a mega global real estate company owned by Warren Buffet.
“We are thrilled to welcome Zambito Realtors to our network,” said Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO Chris Stuart in a Wednesday statement. “Zambito Realtors has long been Western New York’s hometown real estate company and I know their service to the community will expand moving forward. Their leadership’s mission to uphold the integrity of their professionals through building lasting relationships with their clients creates the long-term success we are looking for.”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume.
Mark Zambito said affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway offers his company the opportunity to give its clients and agents more technology and more reach.
A statement on Berkshire Hathaway’s website says any business affiliated with them increases its financial strength and ability to grow.
Zambito Realtors has opened a third office in Orchard Park in conjunction with the new venture, and that office will be known as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western New York Properties. It will be run by Rita Zambito’s daughter Mandy Gotham, who is also a real estate agent and owns a consulting business.
Rita Zambito started in the real estate business in 1996. She was a sales agent for several other local brokerages before deciding to go out on her own.
“Mark was just getting out of college and wanted to get into the real estate business,” she said. “He has wanted to be in the real estate business since he was in grade school.”
Rita Zambito opened her first office in 2007 and the business grew steadily. In the summer of 2019, she and Mark Zambito opened a second office in Wrights Corners.
With 35 agents throughout Western New York, the affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will enable the Zambitos’ business to reach beyond Orleans and eastern Niagara counties. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will provide Zambito agents with the top technology in real estate, in terms of relocation and marketing, according to Rita Zambito.
The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings.
Zambito Realtors will continue to offer insight and guidance on all types of real estate transactions, from single- and multi-family homes to vacant land, commercial listings and farms, with specific expertise in equestrian properties, Rita Zambito said.
“We are still family owned, and always will be,” she said. “We have the best of both worlds.”
According to Rita Zambito, the success of Zambito Realtors caught the attention of Berkshire Hathaway, which approached her and offered the opportunity to become a franchise company.
“Zambito Realtors demonstrates a commitment to their community beyond their business, which is a wonderful example of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices mission to be dedicated to our clients and continuously improve their lives,” said Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.