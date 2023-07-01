APPLETON — The sounds of live, original music will fill the air at the Niagara Shores Campground this weekend.
The two-day Rock the Shore Festival will feature 18 bands from all over Western New York and spanning various genres including rock, indie and jazz.
Organizer Andy Swift said the festival is a way to showcase local bands that primarily perform original music, especially in an area that has more than its fair share of tribute and cover bands.
“There’s a lot of original bands that just don’t get the recognition in this area,” Swift said.
While it’s only the festival’s second year at its current site, Swift has been actively involved in the local music scene for more than a decade. In addition to performing with his former original band, Atlas, he hosted several iterations of a music fest dubbed “Swift Stock” with his father Ron in the backyard of their Newfane home.
Eventually the bands and crowd outgrew that venue. When the operators of Niagara Shores inquired about his band performing there, Swift decided to bring a bunch of other local bands with him.
They will be performing inside a building at the campground referred to as The Tabernacle, a more-than-100-year old structure that was originally used as a church.
Now that Swift has a year of Rock the Shore experience under his belt, he said he is looking forward to continuing to grow the festival.
Buffalo-based band Ancient Spaceship is headlining today’s show and Cypher will headline on Sunday. Music is ongoing from noon to 10 p.m. on both days. More information can be found on the Rock the Shore 2023 Facebook page.
