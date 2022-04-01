A bit of luck and a lot of heart more than tripled the amount of expected funds that students at Aaron Mossell Junior High School were able to raise in just a few weeks for refugees fleeing Ukraine.
Originally envisioned as a positive effort that could perhaps make a couple hundred dollars for the cause, a rash of kindness swept like a whirlwind among the students, and their fundraiser ended up netting more than $1,000.
The students had just returned from winter break in February when a discussion began about the war in Ukraine. At the time, eighth-graders in Kelly Mahalic's social studies class had just finished a unit on World War I and they were very aware of the effects of war.
From the beginning of their discussion on current events, students saw television footage of the plight of Ukrainians fleeing their homes, and the conversation quickly turned from what was happening to “what can we do?”
“We started to discuss ideas, just spitballing,” Mahalic said. “Talking about it in class of what we can do to help. I started doing some research and the kids started throwing some ideas around.”
Such as: a basket raffle, special hat days, pajama days, collecting personal care items for refugees.
“It actually turned into doing all of those ideas,” Mahalic, chair of the social studies department, said.
The collection drive began last week; goods are being funneled to Cheektowaga-based Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The goods include granola bars, baby food, diapers and baby wipes. As of Thursday, enough goods to fill 10 large boxes had been collected.
Mahalic said she is floored by the thoughtfulness of the students.
“I’ve had students even bring in baby clothes, and emailing me, ‘What kind of items do you need? What can I give?’” she said. “The kids here have been so kind hearted, just so eager to help.”
The drive touched the hearts of teachers and other school staff as well. They donated raffle prizes such as Amazon gift cards, gourmet doggie biscuits, and even two tickets to a Sabres game. And the tickets went quickly.
“We had hoped to raise a couple hundred dollars. We ended up raising over $1,000 in a little over a week,” Mahalic said.
The drive was all in-house, meaning everything raised or collected came from the students and staff. No outside support was sought.
Mahalic noted that the area poverty rate made all AMJHS students eligible for free breakfast and free lunch, but they still want to give.
“I’ve had students come to me and say, ‘Mrs. Mahalic, I don’t want anything, just take this money and put it towards the donation,” she said. “For kids to have had such a difficult couple of years with Covid, all the restrictions and all the things they haven’t been able to do, and to be excited about helping others? It’s really been heartwarming. ... It's overwhelming."
