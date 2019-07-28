Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo is a non-profit, full-service credit counseling agency, providing confidential financial guidance, financial education, counseling and credit repayment assistance to consumers since 1965. CCCS helps consumers trim expenses, develop a spending plan, repay debts, and repair credit. Counselors work with individuals to understand their financial goals and create a customized action plan to guide them to financial success. Because of the support by United Way of Greater Niagara, we have the means to carry out our mission and dramatically improve the financial futures of Niagara County residents. Each year we rely on funding from the United Way to help us deliver the most comprehensive financial services to members of our local community who need it most.
In 2013, CCCS assembled 30 human service providers from throughout Niagara County to create the Niagara County Financial Empowerment Coalition to provide free opportunities for financial education and awareness. Free one-on-one financial coaching sessions are provided to help set budgets, address financial concerns and plan for future financial stability. During tax season, the coalition also provides free tax preparation through the IRS sponsored program, called the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).
Annually, the VITA program returns $1.9 billion to communities around the country. Free Tax Prep is vitally important because it financially empowers low income families. Free tax prep, along with the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), lifts 10 million Americans, including 5 million children out of poverty each year. Our VITA program helps put money back into Niagara County residents’ pockets and ultimately back into the local economy. We served 287 people during the 2019 tax season. These returns resulted in a total of $117,138 in Earned Income Tax Credits, and a total of $413,051 in refunds for our filers. Through our services, we saved over $100,450 in filing fees for our filers.
The average fee charged for a tax return is $273. For those individuals who earn minimum wage, that can represent nearly 5 days of work. This does not include the cost for the “rapid refund” which is usually about $200. Low income filers can easily pay nearly $500. Our goal is to keep that money in the pockets of low-income Niagara County residents.
We pay special attention to ensure that the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is received. There are millions of workers who miss out on the benefits of the EITC each year — 20 to 25% of those eligible — either because they are newly qualified or don’t otherwise need to file. Our goal is to raise awareness of this. As a real-life example of this, two years ago we were contacted by one of our coalition partners, “Sue.” Her client/consumer had gone to a commercial tax preparer in Niagara Falls and was told that she did not qualify for the EITC. The client/consumer, “Mary” is a single mother who struggles financially so every penny counts. She was distraught and did not have the preparer file her taxes. Sue called us to talk about the situation and we told her to send Mary to us. We prepared her taxes for free—saving her $273 plus the cost of the rapid refund which is approximately $200—AND saw immediately that she did qualify for the EITC. She ended up receiving $150, not a huge sum, but is impactful to those with no to little savings. She is currently meeting with our certified Financial Counselor Jim for financial coaching on a regular basis and is working on restoring her credit.
Tax preparation is just the beginning of services offered. CCCS and the Coalition encourage filers to attend free one-on-one financial coaching sessions to help create budgets, develop spending plans, and work on restoring credit.
The Niagara County community is also urged to participate in other services provided by the Coalition, including Financial Literacy Classes that focus on budgeting, credit reports and scores, identity theft, student loans, and other relevant topics. 44% of Niagara County residents have below prime credit scores, meaning they have bad credit or no credit.
We are doing something about it. A good credit history is a prerequisite for everyday financial products and services such as low-cost credit cards, bank accounts or car loans. Renting an apartment, paying for home insurance, signing up for utilities and even landing a job can also be affected by a person’s credit history, or the absence of one.
A good credit score is necessary to attain the tools to access a college degree, buy a home, or start and grow a small business. Conclusive evidence shows that nonprofit financial education is a catalyst for specific changes that improve financial capability.
Because of the support provided by United Way of Greater Niagara, CCCS helps those struggling most to achieve a stable financial future. Free financial coaching is available for all low- to moderate-income individuals in Niagara County at CCCS’ office in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St., Niagara Falls and our Lockport office at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
Noelle Carter is the president & CEO of CCCS of Buffalo, Inc. To learn more about CCCS of Buffalo and the Niagara County Financial Empowerment Coalition, call 712-2060 or visit www.consumercreditbuffalo.org .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.