Warm hearts is making for warmer hands and heads this winter in the Lockport City School District.
The Lockport Education Association (LEA) recently purchased more than 200 sets of hats and gloves for district students.
Dan Hagen, LEA Solidarity Committee co-chairman and LHS physical education teacher, said that donating hats and gloves during the coldest part of the year is just one of the many ways the LEA has tried to help the greater Lockport community during the extremely challenging times created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the many goals of our association is a commitment to community outreach and supporting our students and families beyond the walls we share with them on a day to day basis,” he said.
Over the past year, the LEA has engaged in a variety of fundraising activities, including donations to local food pantries and purchasing masks for local front-line workers.
“We recognize the influence we have over young minds in our classrooms, and further recognize the importance of being a major part of the foundation of our community,” said Scott Reddinger, LEA first vice president, district social studies teacher and veteran LHS boys varsity lacrosse head coach.
Hats and gloves will be distributed to buildings and students in need over the next few weeks, LEA officials said.
The LEA represents close to 500 professional employees including teachers, teaching assistants, nurses, counselors, school psychologists, social workers and certified occupational therapists, within the Lockport City School District.
For more information, contact Reddinger at 946-0095 or sreddingerLEA2794@gmail.com.
