In the face of anger from Black community members in regard to the news that a grant benefiting young men of color had been tentatively awarded by New York state without any consultation with families in the district, Superintendent Michelle Bradley said that the district may have to “scratch” it and go back to the drawing board.
The grant, called the My Brother’s Keeper Family and Community Engagement Program, would award $500,000 over a four-year period to specifically improve the academic and social outcomes for students, especially boys and young men of color, as written in the application for the grant. Criticism on widening the eligibility to non-minority, white and female students was also noted by some of the audience at the Lockport Board of Education meeting Wednesday night.
A small crowd, who’d been kept waiting for more than an hour, finally knocked on the door where the school board members were deliberating in executive session and demanded they come back to the auditorium and continue the meeting.
“You got to do executive session later,” Teria Young, a Black mother with children in the school district said. “You’ve got people waiting here, and this is ridiculous.”
Karen Young, president of the Lockport Board of Education, apologized to the audience, taking full responsibility for the delay and the school board trustees came back to their seats in the Lockport High School auditorium.
Several community members were then allowed to say their peace in front of the trustees.
“How many times in the past have you people lied to get money by saying you want to help us?” Steve Huston asked. “Somebody should be prosecuted, somebody should go to jail. That whole thing with the My Brother’s Keeper grant. You people had no intention of communicating with the Black community. You did what you wanted to do.”
Tara Clayton, another Black mother, also spoke.
“I, too, am a mother of three Black sons, two have graduated from Lockport School District, one who will be a senior in September and I have Black grandchildren who will be attending this district. The only representation I see for my grandchildren is Mrs. Cheatham,” Clayton said, indicating Trustee Renee Cheatham who is Black. “I don’t understand how any of you can sit there, in good conscious, and try to present this grant knowing you did not follow any of these guidelines. This particularly says, ‘How can a community improve the outcome of boys and young men of color?’ This grant is specific, it is not for any other child or nationality or race except young men of color. It says that.”
Clayton went on to say that when the application for the grant was written, it should’ve been with the community. She said that the very first step was to talk to a mayor and Lockport’s mayor, Michelle Roman, had not been contacted. If the first step was done improperly, she said, everything built on top of that was worthless.
Bradley responded to the concerns a few moments later.
“I first want to thank everyone for coming out this evening, and I apologize for the delay,” Bradley said. “Your concerns are being taken seriously. … Tonight is a hearing about a need for commitment for young men of color. … Maybe it should have been done better. Maybe we should start from scratch. … Not everybody’s perfect, we’re not perfect people but we’ve got to owe up to our mistakes and commit to improvement and that’s what the Lockport City School District is doing, improving and owing up to our mistakes. … If we’ve failed any of you, I apologize for that. You’re not invisible, we want you here.”
Bradley was given a loud burst of applause.
Shortly thereafter, Holly Dickinson, director of grants for the district, presented the application to the crowd. Many points were not well received and all hinged on the lack of communication from the district. Dickinson openly admitted that the school district was a long way from doing the work needed for helping young men of color and community communication as a whole, but the grant was a step in the right direction.
“This grant was written because we were looking at ourselves,” Dickinson said. “We looked at ourselves as an institution, Lockport City School District. We’re saying, ‘Lockport City School District? This is where we’re not doing things correctly.’ It’s a self reflection. It’s us looking in the mirror and looking at our own data, our own behavior, our own practices and our own policies and we got it wrong.”
After her presentation, Dickinson answered questions regarding a portion of her own salary being used as matching funds for the My Brother’s Keeper Family and Community Engagement Program grant. She said that she would be dedicating part of her responsibilities toward directly to oversight of the program.
“I’m going to use my time to devote to this program, and I’m not going to ask for it from you, I’m not going to ask it from the state,” she said. “I’m not going to take that money out of the grant and take it away from programs for young boys of color, I’m going to devote my time to do this work.”
Dickinson had also noted that the district could use partnerships with businesses rather than a mayor to complete the application, and that the grant had not required stake holder consultation, but in hindsight wished she’d taken the opportunity. She said that time was of the essence to apply for the grant in January and she reached out to her networks which did not include the many groups in Lockport dedicated to youth in the community
“I think there’s a couple of answers for that. One is short amount of time,” she said. “We also have to consider there’s very specific requirements that the state is looking for, so you have to find partners who meet those requirements. … The way a lot of partnerships happen is contacting someone in your network and say you’re looking for someone with this kind of qualification, do you know anyone like that fits this bill? … My network is different from another person’s network, so what may seem obvious to one person may not be known to me or my network.”
“It would be great if I knew it existed, I didn’t,” Dickinson said.
Karen Young also said that a community forum would be in the making to have a more question and answer session because the rules of the board meeting did not allow for such interaction.
