NEWFANE — On Wednesday, the Zoning Board unanimously approved an area variance for Andrew Guiher of Fuller Road for construction of a single family home on his property for his parents Lynn and Henry. Guiher’s variance had been denied by the board at its meeting last month, due to a lack of information.
“This is a weight off of my shoulders,” said Guiher after the zoning board meeting. “It allows us to move forward.”
Last year, Guiher purchased a section of property adjacent to his house to build a home for his parents after getting a verbal confirmation from Newfane’s former building inspector Doug Nankey that it would be OK. After Guiher’s parents sold their old home in North Tonawanda, and moved in with him, Andrew checked back with the town, and current building inspector Michael Klock, said that they would still need an area variance before they could start building. This was due to it having a frontage of 100 feet from Fuller Road, and the minimum frontage allowed there is 150 feet.
Since Guiher’s initial application was rejected last month, the zoning board decided to revisit it. Considering Guiher was able to provide the information that the board needed, such as evidence that the house wouldn’t alter the characteristics of the neighborhood, and information on nonconforming lots in the immediate area, the board found it was reasonable to approve the variance.
Zoning Board Chairman Francis Gilson said he was satisfied that the board was able to make the right decision.
“There were 14 groups of people who were allowed the same type of variance, and this one was denied which was wrong, so we’ve corrected that error.” said Gilson after the meeting,” Gilson said.
The house the Guiher’s will be building is a modular home that will be 37-by-30 feet. They are hopeful that it will be completed by the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.