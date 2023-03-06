The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) will receive $103 million to move forward with cleanup of the former Guterl Speciality Steel Corp. site on the city’s west end, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins announced on Monday.
The Guterl Steel site is where Simonds Saw and Steel Company rolled the radioactive metals uranium and thorium, for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission between 1948 and 1952.
Through the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP), in 2021 the Army Corps of Engineers put forth a soil-and-groundwater cleanup proposal with an estimated $200 million price tag.
ACE’s 2023 work plan at the site has it completing a Record of Decision on the particulars of remediation, and identifying a contractor to begin work. Also, testing and sampling of groundwater will be done to determine whether there’s been any movement or migration of contaminants around the site.
The funding announced Monday is to be used for base remediation work beginning sometime after October.
The news is “exciting,” Mayor Michelle Roman said, considering that ACE originally projected a remediation start date of 2032.
The Guterl Steel site consists of nine acres and nine buildings where more than 25 million pounds of uranium steel billets were rolled into rods for the United States government’s post-World War II atomic defense effort. Guterl Steel acquired Simonds Saw and Steel in the 1970s, and when Guterl was in turn acquired by Allegheny Ludlum Corporation (now ATI Specialty Metals) in 1984, the affected nine-acre parcel was excluded from the sale. ACE has been monitoring the site since the early 2000s, and has said consistently that the site poses no immediate threat to public safety or human health.
Higgins, a Democrat representing the Buffalo and Niagara Falls-anchored 26th Congressional District, also announced FUSRAP funding awards for cleanup of the Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston ($10 million), Seaway Industrial Park in Tonawanda ($2 million) and Tonawanda Landfill in Tonawanda ($100,000). The Niagara Falls Storage Site holds radioactive waste from nuclear weapon research and development work conducted in the Manhattan Project; ACE’s full cleanup estimate for that site is $500 million. In Tonawanda, one landfill accepted waste from, and the other landfill was sited near, Linde Ceramics where uranium ores were processed for the Atomic Energy Commission.
In addition, Higgins announced a series of federal “waterway investments” in improvement of Black Rock Channel and Tonawanda Harbor ($21.2 million), Buffalo Harbor ($2.7 million), Sturgeon Point Marina in the town of Evans ($24,000) and the harbors at Olcott and Wilson. ACE got a funding line of $8,000 for maintenance dredging of Olcott Harbor and $8,000 for general maintenance of Wilson Harbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.