In a surprise unannounced change, the New York State Education Department amended its website to explain the department is not currently approving Smart Schools Bond Act project applications that utilize facial recognition technology.
The Union-Sun & Journal noticed the change last week.
"The Review Board is not currently approving plans that include facial recognition technology or other similar self-learning analytic software," the website says.
It is unclear when exactly the change was made or whether it's permanent. A representative of the state education department has acknowledged the Union-Sun & Journal's initial request for an explanation, but after numerous emailed attempts has not provided one.
The New York Civil Liberties Union said the change has not been explained to its executives either, but they're pleased nonetheless.
"We're thrilled that the state has recognized the serious risks posed by facial recognition technology in schools, and is no longer making taxpayer dollars available for it. We hope that they'll elaborate this change and communicate it clearly to districts statewide soon," Johanna Miller, director of the Education Policy Center said. "In the meantime, our teachers, administrators, students and parents have done a heroic job moving to remote learning, but the hardship many families are facing during this time underscores the need for investment in learning technology. NYSED should direct SSBA funds to improve at-home learning for students and families."
It is difficult to tell how many schools had been exploring this technology, as the website dealing with SSBA projects only provides approved projects, according to Daniel Schwarz, a privacy and technology strategist for NYCLU.
"NYSED only publishes the approved SSBA plans—not pending ones. We therefore can't assess how many school districts are applying for funds for biometric surveillance technologies," Schwarz said. "The restriction on 'other self-learning analytic software' is also not a commonly used term and its efficacy will highly depend on NYSED's interpretation. The term appears to stem from the vendor Avigilon which uses this specific description in their product marketing. Dozens of school districts have had their SSBA funding for Avigilon surveillance products approved. We hope the moratorium will cover video analytics comprehensively."
State Assembly Member Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, has sponsored a bill that would impose a moratorium on use of the surveillance technology in schools while the state education department further studies the issue. The bill passed in the assembly but not in the senate in 2019; and was reintroduced in the assembly this year but not passed.
In a Thursday phone interview, Wallace said she hasn't spoken with anyone in the state education department about the change, which wasn't announced to her either. She welcomed the change, but noted it doesn't' mean her bill isn't still necessary.
"I'm glad that change has been made, and it I think it's indicative of the fact that SED is rethinking whether that (facial recognition) should have ever been or should ever be a basis for a Smart Schools fund grant," Wallace said. "But, I don't think the existence of that change, alters the necessity of the legislation because there are some schools that have already purchased it ... And also it doesn't stop a school from using their own money. It's just saying no Smart Schools money."
Wallace said she recently agreed to a change suggested by the State Sen. Brian Kavanagh, the sponsor of the senate version of the bill, to remove a time table that would have automatically lifted the moratorium after a set amount of time. The bill now has changed to have the moratorium lifted once the state education department recommends it be lifted.
"We didn't want to rush SED to do the study so we wanted to make sure they had ample time to do it," Wallace said.
"I don't know if other schools are using it and if that's the case we're going to have carveouts all over the place and we're not going to have uniformity," Wallace said.
Lockport City School District spent $1.4 million of its allocated $4.2 million Smart Schools funds to purchase one of the first facial and object recognition systems in the state.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley said the district "has no information, insight or knowledge" in regards to the state education department website change.
In February, it was reported that Bradley had requested an exemption if Wallace's bill passes.
On Thursday, Wallace said she's not inclined to grant the request, but may potentially leave it up to negotiation.
"I don't see the necessity to do that. I'm just not inclined to go ahead and grant it at this point and I received their letter, but i don't see the urgency with being able to use it just because they purchased it ... At this point, I'm leaving that up to potentially negotiation," Wallace said.
She raised concern about exemptions ruining a uniform policy on facial recognition.
