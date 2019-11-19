A Monday fire at an eight-unit apartment complex on Robinson Road has inspired several fundraisers and donation requests.
Samantha Jean Daugherty said she is in contact with one of the affected families whose members are in need of extra large women's shirts, size 16 women's pants, size 7/8 clothing for a girl, and size medium shirts and size 30/32 pants for a boy. Anyone who's interested in donating should call Daugherty at (585) 331-9426.
Katie Russo said her friend and his fiancee lost everything in the fire. Immediately, they are in need of men's large shirts, hoodies and a coat, men's 32/32 pants, men's size 10 or 10-1/2 shoes, women's medium shirts, hoodies, a coat, leggings or pants and women's size 7-1/2 or 8 shoes. The couple also are in need of dog food. To inquire about donating, contact John Zimmerman at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009648516272&hc_location=ufi.
A fundraiser also is posted to Facebook at facebook.com/donate/449315152440338. The goal is $10,000 to assist all those affected by the fire.
Rapids Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to 6289 Robinson Road at 3:23 p.m. Monday, after a report of black smoke coming out of the three-story apartment complex, according to deputy fire chief Aaron Bair.
Bair said that on arrival one of his officers confirmed there was fire coming out a window in the back of the building along with heavy smoke. Two tenants were inside the building at the time. One jumped out a third-story window and the other was rescued by fire personnel within the first five minutes of the fire, Bair said.
Both tenants were transported to local hospitals with injuries. Their status was unknown late Tuesday.
Bair estimated that within an hour firefighters were able to get the blaze under control. He said the contents of the complex caused the fire to spread quickly. All eight units iwere affected in some way.
"Either it is smoke damage, fire damage or water damage," Bair said.
Bair estimated structure damage at $1 million and said damage to contents is unknown currently.
No firefighters were injured.
The Niagara County Origins and Cause team is investigating. According to the sheriff's office, the fire may have been ignited by oil on a stove.
Agencies responding along with Rapids included South Lockport, Clarence Center, Wrights Corners, Swormville, Terry's Corners, Wolcottsville and Wendelville volunteer fire companies, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Fire Department, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.
Because the fire forced the closure of portions of Robinson Road for a time on Monday, school buses in the area were directed to wait in the parking lot at Lockport Town Hall. Ridge Road Express, the company providing transportation, said it notified parents of the delay.
